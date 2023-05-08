The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to halt their seven-game losing streak when they host the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series on Monday (6:35 p.m. ET) at PNC Park. Since posting a 16-1 victory at Washington on Apr. 29, the Pirates (20-15) have endured a slide during which they have been outscored 44-9. Despite the skid, Pittsburgh still owns a half-game lead over Milwaukee in the National League Central. Colorado (14-21) is last in the NL West but has won six of its last seven contests. On Monday, Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (3-1, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound opposite Colorado's Kyle Freeland (3-3, 3.76). The Pirates are -178 (risk $178 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +150 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The game is one of 11 on the MLB schedule for Monday evening. Elsewhere in the majors, the Brewers (-110) host the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays (-190) look to improve to 29-7 when they visit the Baltimore Orioles. Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays for Monday, you need to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is picking Under 8.5 (-115) in the Athletics vs. Yankees game at 7:05 p.m. ET. The teams both reside in the bottom-third of the majors in runs scored, with the Yankees ranking 24th (140) and Oakland one spot behind them (137). The Athletics are coming off a 5-1 loss at Kansas City, marking the fourth time in six contests they scored three runs or fewer.

New York has been hit hard by injuries this season, and three of its top run producers currently are on the shelf. Aaron Judge (hip) likely will be out for the final time as he is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, but Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson both remain sidelined with hamstring issues. The Yankees erupted for seven runs in Sunday's extra-inning loss at Tampa Bay but had produced fewer than five in nine straight contests and 17 of their previous 19. You can see who else to back here.

