The Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their winning streak to four games as they continue their nine-game road trip with the opener of a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday (6:40 p.m. ET) at Citizens Bank Park. Toronto (21-14) got off to a rough start on its trek, losing four straight in Boston, but bounced back and swept a three-game set at Pittsburgh. Philadelphia (16-19) is coming off a 6-1 triumph over the Red Sox that ended its six-game losing streak. On Tuesday, Toronto's Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71 ERA) gets the start against Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.64).

The Phillies are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Blue Jays are +115 underdogs. The over/under for total runs is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday evening. Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Rays (-130) visit the AL East-rival Baltimore Orioles, and the Milwaukee Brewers host the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (-120). Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays for Tuesday, you need to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 17-12 roll on all-top rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Tuesday. They all involve games starting after 6:30 p.m. ET. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 7-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks for Tuesday at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Rays (-130) to defeat the Orioles. Tampa Bay struck first in the battle between the top two teams in the AL East, posting a 3-0 victory in Monday's series opener. Joshua Lowe provided all the offense the Rays needed with a solo homer in the second inning, while Shane McClanahan scattered four hits over six innings to earn his major league-leading seventh win.

Tampa Bay, which owns the best record in baseball at 29-7, has allowed a total of three runs in its last three contests against Baltimore dating back to last season. The Orioles could struggle to score again on Tuesday versus Zach Eflin, who has yielded three runs or fewer in each of his five starts this season. The 29-year-old RHP, who signed a three-year deal with Tampa in December after seven seasons in Philadelphia, recorded 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in a triumph over Pittsburgh last Thursday. You can see who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for Tuesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Tuesday. You can see the model's MLB Tuesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 7-1? And which underdog does the model like on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 17-12 roll on top-rated money-line picks.