Bryce Harper is set to make his season debut Tuesday for the Philadelphia Phillies when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. Harper is just five months removed from having reconstructive surgery on his elbow, also known as Tommy John surgery, and his return is coming at least two months earlier than expected. The 30-year-old slugger was expected to be out until at least July, but his recovery progressed rapidly, and he was given medical clearance to join the lineup Tuesday. The Dodgers are -160 betting favorites (risk $160 to win $100), while the Phillies return a price of +135 in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 28-22 run dating back to the end of last season.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Texas Rangers (+135) to get past the Arizona Diamondbacks (-160). The model sees Texas (17-11) winning this matchup against Arizona (16-13) in a whopping 58% of simulations, providing a massive value for a plus-money return. Arizona starter Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.15) carries a 28-inning scoreless streak into Tuesday's start against Texas, which largely explains why the Diamondbacks are favored. But the right-hander will likely be hard pressed to keep that streak alive against the surging Rangers, who are coming off three consecutive wins against the New York Yankees while seeing their offense heat up in the process.

The Rangers had one of the most impressive offensive performances in MLB so far this season in their 15-2 win over the Yankees on Sunday. The 15 runs were the most scored against New York since 2019. Josh Jung hit a first-inning grand slam and two other players homered for the Rangers, whose 178 runs scored rank second in the majors heading into Tuesday's action. You can see who else to back here.

How to make MLB parlays for May 2

