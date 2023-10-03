The 2023 Major League Baseball postseason is here. The MLB playoffs get underway Tuesday with four Game 1s in the Wild Card Series. The postseason bracket was finalized Sunday as baseball's regular season drew to a close. Twelve teams enter October with World Series aspirations and four first-round matchups get going today: Rays-Rangers, Twins-Blue Jays, Brewers-Diamondbacks and Phillies-Marlins. The full schedule for the wild-card round is below.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros will be resting at home this week, as the top two seeds in each league get byes to the League Division Series. Those four teams will host Game 1s of the NLDS and ALDS starting Saturday. Game times for that round have not yet been announced.

The regular season's final weekend featured playoff-clinching drama. The 12-team field was set Saturday night after five clubs clinched postseason spots in a 75-minute span. Then, on Sunday, the Astros jumped the Rangers to win the AL West for the third season in a row. Houston gets a first-round bye, while Texas heads on the road to face the Rays as the No. 5 seed in the AL.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series schedule



All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Rays/Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Twins/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: Rays/Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins/Blue Jays vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rays/Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins/Blue Jays (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)