After a wild game Friday, the Phillies took a quieter approach Saturday, overpowering the Diamondbacks with the long ball and a quality start by Zack Wheeler to put them back in the NLCS lead. The series now heads back to Philadelphia, with the Phillies just one win away from reaching the 2023 World Series

In the American, League, the Houston Astros are also one win away from the Fall Classic. The Astros won ALCS Game 5 on Friday afternoon on Jose Altuve's ninth-inning home run and now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS over the Texas Rangers. Houston will have two chances to win the AL pennant in Games 6 and 7 on Sunday and Monday (if necessary). Over in the NL, the Philadelphia Phillies are trying to join the Astros in getting to within one win from the Fall Classic.

Three of the four top seeds in these playoffs were knocked out in the LDS round. The 104-win Braves were ousted by the Phillies, the Rangers swept the 101-win Orioles, and the D-backs took out the 100-win Dodgers. The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to its final four. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

League Championship Series



Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Texas wins 3-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2 (Houston wins 3-1)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona wins 3-0)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)