The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the World Series, where they'll face the Texas Rangers. The Rangers blew out their in-state rival Houston Astros in ALCS Game 7 on Monday night to clinch their first AL Pennant in 12 years. Adolis García shined as the Rangers offense exploded in Games 6 and 7 to knock out the defending champion Astros. Texas, which won four times on the road in the ALCS, will host Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, outshone the defending NL champion Phillies to secure their first World Series berth since 2001, when they won it all.

With the Astros' season in the books, all of the top four seeds in the 2023 MLB playoffs have been eliminated. Three of the four top seeds in these playoffs were knocked out in the LDS round. The 104-win Braves were ousted by the Phillies, the Rangers swept the 101-win Orioles, and the D-backs took out the 100-win Dodgers. The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to its final three. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

World Series



Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/fubo)

League Championship Series scores

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Rangers 9, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 7: Rangers 11, Astros 4

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 6: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2

Divisional round scores

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wild Card Series scores



Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1