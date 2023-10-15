The League Championship Series is ready to get started in Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason. It's an all-Texas affair in the AL, with the Astros facing the Rangers. The Astros are in the ALCS for the seventh year in a row after beating the Twins in their ALDS matchup. The Rangers, meanwhile, knocked out the top-seeded Orioles with a three-game ALDS sweep. The Rangers finished with the same record as the Astros, but Houston held the tiebreaker to earn the AL West title and home-field advantage in this playoff matchup.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the NLCS. The Phillies finished the Atlanta Braves' season on Thursday night, taking Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park for a 3-1 series victory. The Phillies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS starting Monday, squaring off against the team that took the Dodgers down in a definitive sweep. The fourth-seeded Phillies have home-field advantage against the sixth-seeded D-backs.

The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to four. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

League Championship Series



Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Astros vs. Rangers, 4:37 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

NLCS Game 1: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Texas wins 3-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2 (Houston wins 3-1)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona wins 3-0)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)