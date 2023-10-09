The LDS round of Major League Baseball's playoffs resumes Monday with both NLDS series: Phillies-Braves and Diamondbacks-Dodgers. The Diamondbacks and Phillies got Game 1 wins and will look to add to their series lead.

In the ALDS, the Rangers jumped out early and then tacked on Sunday to take a commanding 2-0 ALDS lead over the Orioles. The Astros, however, were unsuccessful in their efforts to do the same and were instead stymied by Twins starter Pablo López. Minnesota has now tied the series 1-1 as they head back home for Game 3.

The Diamondbacks and Phillies both got upset wins on the road over the Dodgers and Braves, respectively, Saturday. Arizona shelled Clayton Kershaw in the worst postseason start of his Hall of Fame career. The Diamondbacks scored six runs against Kershaw, who recorded just one out in the Game 1 start.

In Atlanta, the Phillies picked up a tense 3-0 win Saturday. Seven Phillies pitchers combined to shut out the high-powered Braves, who had not previously been shut out at home since August 2021.

The playoff field started with 12 teams, but the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Divisional round scores, schedule



Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2 (Texas leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4 (Houston leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2 (Arizona leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8, (Texas leads 2-0)

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros, 2:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies, 5:07 ET (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)