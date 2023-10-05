The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers are moving on in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Twins won their first playoff series since 2002 by finishing a two-game sweep of the Blue Jays at Target Field. In the first game of the day, the Rangers ousted the Rays at Tropicana Field. Texas moves on in the bracket to face the top-seeded Orioles in the ALDS, while Minnesota will face the defending champion Astros. Ten teams are left in the fight for the World Series title after Wednesday's eliminations.

Two more games -- Brewers-Diamondbacks and Phillies-Marlins -- are on the MLB postseason schedule for Wednesday. Brewers vs. Diamondbacks got started shortly after 7 p.m. ET, and you can follow along here for live updates and key plays throughout the day.

The Diamondbacks surprised Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on the road in Game 1, and the sixth-seeded Snakes can advance to face the Dodgers with another win. The reigning NL champion Phillies, meanwhile, host the Marlins with a chance to punch their ticket to the NLDS with Aaron Nola facing Braxton Garrett in the pitching matchup.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros are resting at home this week, as the top two seeds in each league get byes to the League Division Series. Those four teams will host Game 1s of the NLDS and ALDS starting Saturday. Game times for that round have not yet been announced.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series scores, schedule



All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. No. 5 Rangers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. No. 3 Twins (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies/Marlins vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Brewers/Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies/Marlins (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Brewers/Diamondbacks (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)