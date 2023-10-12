The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading to the NLCS for the first time since 2007. The D-backs ousted the NL West champion Dodgers on Wednesday night, completing a shocking sweep of the NL's No. 2 seed in the NLDS. The Diamondbacks homered four times in the third inning against Lance Lynn to power their way to the Game 3 victory. Arizona awaits the winner of the Braves-Phillies series, but the ALCS matchup is set.

It's an all-Texas affair in the AL, with the Astros facing the Rangers. The Astros are in the ALCS for the seventh year in a row after beating the Twins, 3-1, in their ALDS matchup. Houston closed out Minnesota with a Game 4 win on Wednesday.

The Rangers, meanwhile, knocked out the top-seeded Orioles on Tuesday. The Rangers are in the ALCS for the first time since they won the pennant in 2011. They finished with the same record as the Astros, but Houston held the tiebreaker to earn the AL West title and home-field advantage in this playoff matchup.

Braves vs. Phillies is the only LDS matchup left. Game 4 is set for Thursday night in Philly, and the Phillies need just one more win to move on. They hit six homers on Wednesday in a blowout win in Game 3.

The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to five. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Divisional round scores, schedule



Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Texas wins 3-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2 (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2 (Houston wins 3-1)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona wins 3-0)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 8:07 ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 8:07 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Astros vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: Astros vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Atros vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)