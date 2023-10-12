Two teams could clinch their spots in the LCS round in the 2023 Major League Baseball playoff bracket Wednesday night. The Astros and Diamondbacks are trying to close out the Twins and Dodgers, respectively, during a busy day of postseason action. The Phillies began the day with a Game 3 win over the Braves at Citizens Bank Park, and they will have the opportunity to advance to the NLCS on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Astros are one win away from making the ALCS for the seventh year in a row. They're facing the Twins at Target Field in Game 4 (live updates here). In Wednesday's night cap, the Diamondbacks host the Dodgers with the chance to knock out the NL's No. 2 seed in an NLDS sweep.

The Rangers became the first team to advance to the LCS by capping off a sweep of the Orioles on Tuesday. Texas is heading to the ALCS for the first time since the team won the AL pennant in 2011. The top-seeded Orioles, meanwhile, are heading home and there are now seven teams left in the postseason field.

The playoff field started with 12 teams, but the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Divisional round scores, schedule



Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1 (Houston leads 2-1)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Texas wins 3-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2 (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

ALDS Game 4: Twins vs. Astros, 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)