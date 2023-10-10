The 2023 MLB playoffs continue Tuesday with a pair of ALDS Game 3s. The Rangers, playing their first home playoff game at Globe Life Field, have the chance to become the first team to reach the LCS round in the postseason bracket. The Rangers are up 2-0 in their best-of-five series against the Orioles and go for the sweep in Tuesday night's Game 3. But they're not the only Texas team within one win of the ALCS.

The Astros scored four first-inning runs and cruised to a Game 3 win over the Twins on Tuesday afternoon to retake the series lead in that ALDS matchup at 2-1. Houston will try to close things out on Wednesday at Target Field.

In the National League, the Braves and Diamondbacks were NLDS winners on Monday night. Atlanta rallied to beat the Phillies and even up their matchup, 1-1. The Braves' offense, dormant for the first 14 innings of the postseason, came alive with five unanswered runs in the late innings to take Game 2 and the team got a stellar game-ending double play started by center fielder Michael Harris II.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, put the Dodgers in an 0-2 hole. Arizona is one win away from reaching the NLCS after a 4-2 win on Monday. The Diamondbacks, who jumped all over Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, had another big first inning in Game 2 and then held off the second-seeded Dodgers. L.A. now must win three games in a row to avoid its second NLDS exit in as many years.

The playoff field started with 12 teams, but the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Divisional round scores, schedule



Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona leads 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1 (Houston leads 2-1)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4: Twins vs. Astros, 2:07 ET or 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies, 5:07 ET (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)