The 2023 World Series matchup will be set by Tuesday night, and the next few days will feature crucial, pennant-clinching MLB playoff games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies both hold 3-2 leads in the ALCS and NLCS, respectively. Both of them will have the chance to clinch the pennant at home in Games 6 and 7. The Astros will have the first shot, as they host the Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 6 on Sunday night.

The Rangers looked like they would be the ones with a 3-2 series lead on Friday, but Jose Altuve's ninth-inning home run lifted the Astros in a thrilling and heated ALCS Game 5. The Rangers need two wins at Minute Maid Park to reach their first World Series since 2011, and two road victories is exactly how Texas started the series. The road team has won every game so far in the ALCS.

Over in the National League, the Phillies have a 3-2 series lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs won back-to-back games at home to even the NLCS after Game 4, but the Phillies got three home runs and seven strong innings from Zack Wheeler on Saturday night to retake the lead.

The Phillies need to win either Game 6 or Game 7 at home to secure their second NL pennant in a row. The Astros, meanwhile, are going for their third consecutive American League title and their fifth pennant in seven seasons. If Houston and Philadelphia both advance to the Fall Classic again, it will mark the first World Series rematch since 1978 (Yankees-Dodgers).

Three of the four top seeds in these playoffs were knocked out in the LDS round. The 104-win Braves were ousted by the Phillies, the Rangers swept the 101-win Orioles, and the D-backs took out the 100-win Dodgers. The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to its final four. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs. All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 MLB playoff bracket

League Championship Series



Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Texas wins 3-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2 (Houston wins 3-1)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona wins 3-0)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)