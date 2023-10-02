The 2023 postseason is upon us and an unfortunate part of the calculus when it comes to expectations for how these playoffs will unfold is injuries. The various and sundry opening-round Wild Card Series, which get underway on Tuesday, are no exception.

Specifically, the Minnesota Twins, who square off against the Blue Jays in one of the most compelling first-round matchups, have multiple worries on this front. As well, the Miami Marlins, opponents of the division-rival Phillies in their best-of-three Wild Card Series, have questions about their leading offensive engine, while the Brewers revealed some tough news about one of their best pitchers on Monday.

Let's take a closer look at these situations.

Correa likely to play, other Twins stars TBD

Minnesota, who's looking to snap an unthinkable 18-game postseason losing streak, faces a level of uncertainty regarding three core contributors – Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis. Manager Rocco Baldelli would not tip his hand Monday -- "We're going to set our roster tomorrow when we hit that deadline, and we'll know the answers then," he told reporters (per the St. Paul Pioneer Press) -- though president of baseball operations Derek Falvey indicated Correa is a yes for the Wild Card Series, Lewis is a maybe, and Buxton is a probably not.

Correa, the Twins' shortstop and marquee addition of last winter, has endured a subpar season by his standards, and injuries likely have much to do with it. Specifically, a debilitating case of plantar fasciitis has limited him since at least May, and he's still been dealing with it. Correa hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 18, but on the eve of Game 1 he told reporters he'll be ready to go for the series opener. The question, of course, is how close to 100% he is and how effective he'll be.

Buxton has been laid up since Aug. 1 with a hamstring injury. He's dealt with injuries his entire career, and the Twins this season made Buxton – an elite defensive center fielder – an exclusive DH partly in an effort to keep him healthier and partly because of ongoing knee issues. The approach worked until it didn't. Prior to his current injury, Buxton had performed well below his usual level at the plate, so he's a question mark even if he gets the green light for the Blue Jays series. That's especially the case given the long layoff.

Royce Lewis the other injury X-factor for Minny. The youngster and former No. 1 overall pick has done nothing but hit when healthy, but he's waylaid by injuries in his young career. He hasn't seen game action since Sept. 19 with a hamstring injury of his own. When he's a go, he's probably the Twins' best hitter, so it goes without saying – about to say it anyway – that they need him in the lineup against Toronto. If Lewis is healed enough to be rostered, he'll likely be limited to DH duty and a candidate for a pinch-runner should he reach in an important spot.

Marlins expect to have batting champ

Does any hitter mean more to any playoff lineup than Luis Arraez does? "No," is a very plausible answer to that question. That's in part because Arraez is an excellent batsman. That's also because the Marlins' offense would be lost without him.

On the first point, Arraez, the NL batting title winner, this season slashed .354/.393/.469 with more extra-base hits (43) than strikeouts (34). That's special production, especially for a middle infielder, and Arraez continues to flash the best contact skills in baseball. On the latter point, the Marlins even with Arraez's contributions ranked 10th in the NL in OPS and last in runs scored. That is to say, he's not a bat they can afford to be without.

Speaking of which, Arraez has played sparingly since a Sept. 19 mishap during infield drills that resulted in an ankle sprain. The good news for the Fish is that signs point to yes for their best hitter:

The Marlins are already heavy underdogs against the Phillies, so suffice it to say they need Arraez in the lineup and swinging the cudgel.

Woodruff will miss Wild Card Series

Brewers righty Brandon Woodruff will miss at least the Wild Card Series with a shoulder injury. His availability for the rest of the postseason is unknown. Woodruff missed just about the entire first four months of the season with a shoulder issue, and he showed reduced velocity in his last regular season start. The Brewers skipped his last scheduled outing to give him extra rest.