The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros can clinch their seventh straight trip to the American League Championship Series when they face the Minnesota Twins in Game 4 of the ALDS at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Astros own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and, with a win on Wednesday, would inch closer to the Braves' MLB record of eight straight league championship series appearances (1991-99). Meanwhile, the Twins are trying to force a deciding Game 5 on Friday in Houston. Minnesota is a -124 favorite (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds, while Houston is a +104 underdog, and the over/under for runs scored is 8.

First pitch is scheduled at 7:07 p.m. ET, and the game is one of three Division Series games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere around the league, the Braves and Phillies collide in a crucial Game 3 with the series tied 1-1, and the surprising Diamondbacks look to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2007, with a win over the Dodgers. Before making any MLB Division Series picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the second week of the 2023 MLB playoffs 92-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766).



Top MLB picks for Wednesday

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Astros to beat the Twins. In Game 3 on Tuesday at Target Field, Houston clobbered Minnesota, 9-1, to take a 2-1 series lead. The victory continued the Astros' success on the road this season. During the regular season, they went 51-30 away from home, which was the third-best away record in all of baseball, behind only the Rays (53-28) and Braves (52-29).

In addition, Houston has arguably the hottest hitter right now in the postseason in Yordan Alvarez. In 12 at-bats during the playoffs, the lefty slugger has four home runs, six RBI and a robust 2.205 OPS. He also has scored six runs. See the model's top MLB picks here.

