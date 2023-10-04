The Minnesota Twins will try to win their first playoff series since 2002 when they square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in Game 2 of their American League Wild Card Series at Target Field in Minneapolis. In Game 1 on Tuesday, the Twins beat the Blue Jays, 3-1, ending the longest postseason losing streak in the history of major North American sports, at 18 games. Minnesota still has lost eight straight playoff series, a drought that dates to 2003.



Minnesota is a -136 favorite in the latest Twins vs. Blue Jays odds, while Toronto is a +116 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 7.5. First pitch is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. ET. The game is one of four Game 2's on the MLB wild card schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere around the league, the Rays look to avoid elimination against the Rangers, the Diamondbacks can close out the Brewers and the Phillies will try to sweep the Marlins. Before making any MLB wild card picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 MLB playoffs 91-73 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Wednesday's wild card games, the model has locked in three MLB best bets. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 3-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Phillies to beat the Marlins. In Tuesday's Game 1, Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler struck out eight and limited Miami to one run over 6⅔ innings in a 4-1 Phillies win. The Marlins struck out 10 times total in Game 1, which bodes well for Philadelphia's Game 2 starter, Aaron Nola, who has the second highest chase percentage in the majors this season, at 34.7.

In addition, the Phillies have been dominant at home in the playoffs. Philadelphia is 23-11 all-time at Citizens Bank Park in the postseason. The 67.6 winning percentage is the best home playoff winning percentage all-time (minimum 30 games). See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Wednesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in two other best bets for Wednesday. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 3-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is 91-73 on all top-rated MLB picks this season, and find out.