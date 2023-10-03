The 2023 MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday with all four Wild Card Series playing Game 1. The Rays (-152) and Rangers get things started in St. Petersburg, Fla. Then the AL Central champion Twins (-116) host the Blue Jays, before the NL Central champion Brewers (-184) welcome the Diamondbacks. The day's slate concludes with the reigning NL champion Phillies hosting the Marlins in a primetime matchup at Citizens Bank Park. Miami is making its first postseason appearance in a full season since winning the World Series in 2003. Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will take the mound against Miami's Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.63).

Top MLB picks for Tuesday

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is taking the Rays (-151) to beat the Rangers. Tampa Bay (99-63) enters the postseason on a roll, having won 17 of its last 26 games; only the Padres (18-7) have a better record over that stretch. Meanwhile Texas is limping entering the playoffs, losing three of four at Seattle when a split of the series would've earned the team the AL West title.

The Rays have a history of success against Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery. In 13 career starts against Tampa Bay, all with the Yankees, Montgomery is 4-4 with a robust 5.12 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP. The Rays' Manuel Margot is batting .333 with a 1.091 OPS, one home run and three RBI in 18 career at-bats against the Texas lefty. See the model's top MLB picks here.

