The final week of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is here, and half of MLB's playoff spots remain up for grabs. So far, six teams have clinched postseason berths to fill in the playoff picture. The Orioles, Rays, Brewers and Twins have now joined the NL East-winning Braves and NL-West winning Dodgers as 2023 playoff teams. The AL West is still a hotly contested three-team race between the surging Rangers, Astros and Mariners. The wild-card races in both leagues also figure to come down to the wire.

In the American League wild-card hunt, three teams are fighting for two spots. The Rays have a huge lead for the AL's No. 4 seed, and they'll host a Wild Card Series if they can't catch the Orioles in the AL East. The Rangers have jolted into the division lead and will spend the next week trying to fend off the Astros and Mariners, and the Blue Jays are jostling with those three AL West clubs for the final two wild-card spots.

In the National League, the Diamondbacks have moved into the second wild-card spot and the NL's No. 5 seed. The Phillies are hanging onto the No. 4 seed in the NL, and can clinch a playoff berth soon. The Marlins, Cubs, Reds and Giants are also in the mix, but San Francisco is starting to fall behind the field. The Padres, who have been under .500 all summer, are making a late push with an eight-game winning streak, but it likely will be too little, too late.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. Those Padres, along with the Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will likely end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and finally shut Shohei Ohtani for the season.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves : Clinched NL East

: Clinched NL East Dodgers : Clinched NL West

: Clinched NL West Twins : Clinched AL Central

: Clinched AL Central Orioles : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Rays : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Brewers: Clinched NL playoff spot

Magic numbers

Brewers' magic number to clinch NL Central: 1

Phillies' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 1

Orioles' magic number to clinch AL East: 4

Rangers' magic number to clinch AL West: 5

Tiebreakers

Here's a look at key tiebreakers that could come into play to determine playoff spots and seeding. MLB uses head-to-head record as the top tiebreaker among teams that finish with the same record.

AL East

Orioles own tiebreaker over Rays

AL West

Astros own tiebreaker over Rangers

Mariners own tiebreaker over Astros

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners

AL wild card

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners and Blue Jays

Mariners own tiebreaker over Blue Jays

NL wild card

Phillies own tiebreaker over Reds, Cubs, Diamondbacks

Marlins own tiebreaker over Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds

Giants own tiebreaker over Phillies, Marlins, Reds, Diamondbacks

Cubs own tiebreaker over Giants

Diamondbacks own tiebreaker over Cubs

Reds own tiebreaker over Cubs, Diamondbacks

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Cubs

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 97 59 -- 98.4% 100.0% Tampa Bay 95 62 2.5 1.6% 100.0% Toronto 87 69 10.0 0.0% 98.4% N.Y. Yankees 78 77 18.5 0.0% 0.0% Boston - e 76 80 21.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota - x 83 73 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland - e 74 83 9.5 0.0% 0.0% Detroit - e 73 83 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 60 96 23.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 54 102 29.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 87 68 -- 80.4% 95.9% Houston

85 71 2.5 10.6% 53.4% Seattle

84 71 3.0 7.4% 50.3% L.A. Angels - e 70 86 17.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 48 108 39.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 100 56 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 87 69 13.0 0.0% 100.0% Miami 81 75 19.0 0.0% 44.9% N.Y. Mets - e 71 85 29.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

69 88 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 88 68 — 100.0% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 82 74 6.0 0.0% 62.6% Cincinnati 80 77 8.5 0.0% 6.9% Pittsburgh 74 82 14.0 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis - e 68 88 20.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers - x 96 59 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 82 73 14.0 0.0% 85.5% San Diego 77 79 19.5 0.0% <1.0% San Francisco 77 79 19.5 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 56 99 40.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 95 62 +9.5 Toronto 87 69 +2.0 Houston 85 71 -- Seattle 84 71 0.5

National League