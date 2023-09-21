The 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs start in less than two weeks, and there is still plenty to be determined in MLB's playoff picture. So far, four teams have clinched postseason berths. The Orioles and Rays joined the NL East-winning Braves and NL-West winning Dodgers as 2023 playoff teams over the weekend. Eight spots remain open in the 12-team field, but the Twins and Brewers are closing in on clinching the AL and NL Centrals, respectively. The AL West is still a hotly contested three-team race between the Astros, Rangers and Mariners, and the wild-card races in both leagues figure to come down to the wire.

In the American League wild-card hunt, three teams are fighting for two spots. The Rays have a huge lead for the AL's No. 4 seed, and they'll host a Wild Card Series if they can't catch the Orioles in the AL East. The Astros are trying to fend off the Rangers and Mariners in the division, and the Blue Jays are jostling with those three AL West clubs for the final two wild-card spots.

In the National League, the Diamondbacks have surged into the second wild-card spot and the NL's No. 5 seed. The Phillies are hanging onto the No. 4 seed in the NL, but that spot is not guaranteed. The Marlins, Cubs, Reds and Giants are also in the mix, but San Francisco is starting to fall behind the field. The Padres, who have been under .500 all summer, are making a late push with a seven-game winning streak, but it might be too little, too late.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. Those Padres, along with the Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will likely end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and finally shut Shohei Ohtani for the season over the weekend.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves : Clinched NL East

: Clinched NL East Dodgers : Clinched NL West

: Clinched NL West Orioles : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Rays: Clinched AL playoff spot

Magic numbers

Twins' magic number to clinch AL Central: 1

Brewers' magic number to clinch NL Central: 4

Tiebreakers

Here's a look at key tiebreakers that could come into play to determine playoff spots and seeding. MLB uses head-to-head record as the top tiebreaker among teams that finish with the same record.

AL East

Orioles own tiebreaker over Rays

AL West

Astros own tiebreaker over Rangers

Mariners own tiebreaker over Astros

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners

AL wild card

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners and Blue Jays

Mariners own tiebreaker over Blue Jays

NL wild card

Phillies own tiebreaker over Reds, Cubs, Diamondbacks

Marlins own tiebreaker over Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds

Giants own tiebreaker over Phillies, Marlins, Reds, Diamondbacks

Cubs own tiebreaker over Giants

Diamondbacks own tiebreaker over Cubs

Reds own tiebreaker over Cubs, Diamondbacks

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Rangers

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Cubs

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore - z 95 57 -- 92.7% 100.0% Tampa Bay - z 93 60 2.5 7.3% 100.0% Toronto 85 67 10.0 0.0% 81.8% N.Y. Yankees 76 76 19.0 0.0% 0.0% Boston 75 78 20.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 81 72 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland 72 81 9.0 0.0% 0.0% Detroit 71 81 9.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 58 95 23.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 51 102 30.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 85 68 -- 54.8% 90.2% Texas 84 68 0.5 16.0% 64.7% Seattle 84 68 0.5 27.1% 61.2% L.A. Angels - e 69 83 15.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 46 106 38.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 97 55 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 83 69 14.0 0.0% 99.8% Miami 79 74 18.5 0.0% 38.7% N.Y. Mets 71 81 26.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

68 85 29.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 86 66 — 99.7% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 79 73 7.0 1.5% 51.8% Cincinnati 79 75 8.0 0.0% 24.0% Pittsburgh 71 81 15.0 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis - e 67 85 19.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers - x 93 58 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 81 72 13.0 0.0% 83.0% San Francisco 76 76 17.5 0.0% 1.7% San Diego 75 78 19.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 56 96 37.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay - z 93 60 +8.5 Toronto 85 67 +1.0 Texas 84 68 -- Seattle 84 68 --

National League