The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up in two weeks, and the MLB playoff picture will be set by Oct. 1. The Dodgers became the second team to clinch their division on Saturday night. L.A. won the NL West for the 10th time in 11 years thanks to a victory against the Mariners, and the Dodgers joined the Braves as teams to secure their spot in the postseason. More teams will have champagne showers in the coming days, and the Twins and Brewers are trying to lock up their divisions soon.

The Rays and Orioles are playing a crucial series that could determine the AL East this weekend in Baltimore. The O's and Rays are both locks to make the 12-team playoff field, but the AL East winner will likely get a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the AL bracket.

The wild-card races are adding additional drama about who will make the postseason field. It's a three-team fight for other two AL wild-card spots with the Blue Jays, Rangers and Mariners currently battling. The Rangers have snapped out of their funk with a winning streak earlier this month, and Texas is still challenging the Astros for first place in the AL West.

The NL wild-card chase features an even more crowded field. There are six teams fighting for three spots, and they are separated by 6.5 games. The Phillies have had their grasp on the top wild-card spot for weeks, but have had a shaky September. The Cubs are currently the NL's No. 5 seed, but are on a losing streak of their own. The Reds, Diamondbacks and Marlins are right behind Chicago, while the Giants are still in the mix.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and finally shut Shohei Ohtani for the season over the weekend.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves : Clinched NL East

Dodgers: Clinched NL West

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Reds

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 92 56 -- 61.3% 99.8% Tampa Bay 92 58 1.0 38.7% 99.7% Toronto 82 67 10.5 0.0% 57.2% N.Y. Yankees 76 73 16.5 0.0% <1.0% Boston 74 75 18.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 78 71 — 99.8% 99.8% Cleveland 71 78 7.0 <1.0% <1.0% Detroit 69 79 8.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 57 92 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 48 101 30.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 83 66 -- 61.8% 94.0% Texas 82 65 0.5 16.1% 77.3% Seattle 81 67 1.5 20.5% 69.4% L.A. Angels - e 68 81 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 46 102 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 96 52 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 81 67 15.0 0.0% 99.6% Miami 77 72 19.5 0.0% 39.7% N.Y. Mets 68 80 28.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington

65 84 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 84 64 — 98.9% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 78 71 6.5 1.1% 60.5% Cincinnati 78 72 7.0 0.0% 51.0% Pittsburgh 69 80 15.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 65 83 19.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 90 57 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 78 72 13.5 0.0% 39.8% San Francisco 75 74 16.0 0.0% 9.3% San Diego 71 78 20.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 56 92 34.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 92 58 +9.5 Texas 82 66 +0.5 Toronto 82 67 -- Seattle 81 67 0.5

