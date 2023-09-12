There are less than 20 days remaining in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, and the MLB playoff picture will be set by Oct. 1. One team -- the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves -- has already clinched a postseason spot, and teams will start having champagne showers to celebrate division titles in the coming days. The Braves, Dodgers and Twins have all but officially sewn up their respective divisions, while the Orioles, Astros, Brewers and hoping to stay in first place over the next two-plus weeks.

The wild-card races figure to add the most drama about who will make the 12-team postseason field. The Rays have created a lot of separation between the pack and will be locked into the No. 4 seed in the American League if they can't track down the Orioles in the AL East. It's a three-team fight for other two AL wild-card spots with the Blue Jays, Rangers and Mariners battling. The Mariners have slumped lately and entered Tuesday on a four-game skid, while the Rangers beat the Jays in the first game of a key series on Monday night.

The NL wild-card chase features an even more crowded field. The Phillies currently have the No. 4 seed and are trying to keep distance between themselves and the Cubs. Four teams -- the Diamondbacks, Marlins, Giants and Reds -- have been jostling for the sixth and final NL playoff spot for weeks. Arizona enters Tuesday with a 1.5-game lead.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves: Clinched playoff berth

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Rangers

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 91 52 — 78.5% 100.0% Tampa Bay 89 56 3.0 21.5% 99.9% Toronto 80 64 11.5 0.0% 70.7% Boston 73 70 18.0 0.0% 1.2% N.Y. Yankees 71 72 20.0 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 75 69 — 99.5% 99.5% Cleveland 68 77 7.5 <1.0% <1.0% Detroit 66 77 8.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 55 88 19.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 44 100 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 82 63 -- 83.9% 98.9% Texas 79 64 2.0 4.0% 59.8% Seattle 79 65 2.5 11.7% 68.7% L.A. Angels 68 77 14.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 45 99 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 94 50 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 79 65 15.0 0.0% 97.7% Miami 74 70 20.0 0.0% 23.3% N.Y. Mets 65 78 28.5 0.0% <1.0% Washington

65 79 29.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 80 63 — 84.2% 99.6% Chi. Cubs 78 67 3.0 15.8% 91.1% Cincinnati 74 71 7.0 0.0% 14.0% Pittsburgh 66 78 14.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 63 81 17.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 87 56 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 76 69 12.0 0.0% 43.7% San Francisco 74 70 13.5 0.0% 30.6% San Diego 68 77 20.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 51 92 36.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 89 56 +9.0 Toronto 80 64 +0.5 Texas 79 64 -- Seattle 79 65 0.5 Boston

73 70 6.0

National League