There are only two weeks remaining in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, and the MLB playoff picture will be set by Oct. 1. The MLB-leading Atlanta Braves clinched their sixth straight division title earlier this week, and they wrapped up the NL East before any other team even clinched a playoff berth. More teams will have champagne showers to celebrate division titles in the coming days. The Dodgers, Twins and Brewers are closing in on their respective divisions, while the AL East and AL West are still up for grabs.

The Rays have moved into a first-place AL East tie with the Orioles this weekend, winning the first two games of a key series at Camden Yards.

The wild-card races are adding additional drama about who will make the 12-team postseason field. It's a three-team fight for other two AL wild-card spots with the Blue Jays, Rangers and Mariners currently battling. The Rangers have seemingly snapped out of their funk and won six games in a row to get back in the field.

The NL wild-card chase features an even more crowded field. There are six teams fighting for three spots, and they are separated by five games. The Phillies have had their grasp on the top wild-card spot for weeks, but have had a shaky September. The Cubs are currently the NL's No. 5 seed, while the Diamondbacks, Reds, Marlins and Giants have nearly identical records.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and unceremoniously cleaned out Shohei Ohtani's locker on Friday.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves: Clinched NL East

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Mariners

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Reds

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 91 56 -- 40.5% 99.8% Tampa Bay 92 57 -- 59.5% 99.8% Toronto 81 67 10.5 0.0% 42.1% N.Y. Yankees 75 73 16.5 0.0% <1.0% Boston 74 74 17.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 78 70 — 99.9% 99.9% Cleveland 70 78 8.0 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 68 79 9.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 56 92 22.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 47 101 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 83 65 -- 65.0% 96.3% Texas 82 65 0.5 15.3% 83.7% Seattle 81 66 1.5 18.7% 76.6% L.A. Angels 68 80 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 46 101 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 96 50 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 80 67 16.0 0.0% 99.1% Miami 76 72 20.5 0.0% 28.2% N.Y. Mets 68 79 28.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington

65 83 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 83 64 — 97.2% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 78 70 5.5 2.7% 74.4% Cincinnati 77 72 7.0 0.0% 38.5% Pittsburgh 69 79 14.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 65 82 18.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 89 57 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 77 72 13.5 0.0% 30.8% San Francisco 75 72 14.5 0.0% 29.0% San Diego 70 78 20.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 54 92 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 92 57 +10.0 Texas 82 65 +1.0 Seattle 81 65 -- Toronto 81 67 0.5

National League