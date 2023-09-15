There are barely two weeks remaining in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, and the MLB playoff picture will be set by Oct. 1. The MLB-leading Atlanta Braves clinched their sixth straight division title on Wednesday night with a win over the Phillies, and they wrapped up the NL East before any other team even clinched a playoff berth. More teams will have champagne showers to celebrate division titles in the coming days. The Dodgers and Twins have all but officially sewn up their respective divisions, while the Orioles, Astros and Brewers hoping to stay in first place over the next two-plus weeks.

The wild-card races figure to add the most drama about who will make the 12-team postseason field. The Rays have created a lot of separation between the pack and will be locked into the No. 4 seed in the American League if they can't track down the Orioles in the AL East, although a four-game weekend series in Baltimore could do a lot of damage. It's a three-team fight for other two AL wild-card spots with the Blue Jays, Rangers and Mariners battling. The Rangers have seemingly snapped out of their funk and have won six games in a row to get back in the field.

The NL wild-card chase features an even more crowded field. There are six teams fighting for three spots, and they are separated by 4.5 games. The Phillies have had their grasp on the top wild-card spot for weeks, but have had a shaky start to September. The Cubs are currently the NL's No. 5 seed, while the Diamondbacks, Reds, Marlins and Giants have nearly identical records.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Yankees, Mets, Padres and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race while learning Shohei Ohtani will not pitch again this season with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves: Clinched NL East

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Astros

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Mariners

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Giants

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 91 55 — 56.4% 99.8% Tampa Bay 91 57 1.0 43.6% 99.8% Toronto 80 67 11.5 0.0% 29.4% Boston 74 73 17.5 0.0% <1.0% N.Y. Yankees 74 73 17.5 0.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 77 70 — 99.9% 99.9% Cleveland 69 78 8.0 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 67 79 9.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 56 91 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 46 101 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 83 64 -- 66.8% 97.5% Texas 82 64 0.5 15.7% 89.5% Seattle 81 65 1.5 16.6% 82.7% L.A. Angels 68 79 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 46 100 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 96 50 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 79 67 17.0 0.0% 97.3% Miami 75 72 21.5 0.0% 21.8% N.Y. Mets 68 78 28.0 0.0% <1.0% Washington

65 82 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 82 64 — 93.6% 99.9% Chi. Cubs 78 69 4.5 6.3% 82.2% Cincinnati 76 72 7.0 0.0% 29.3% Pittsburgh 69 78 13.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 65 81 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 88 57 — 100.0% 100.0% San Francisco 75 71 13.5 0.0% 44.2% Arizona

76 72 13.5 0.0% 24.9% San Diego 69 78 20.0 0.0% <1.0% Colorado - e 53 92 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 91 57 +9.0 Texas 82 64 +1.0 Seattle 81 65 -- Toronto 80 67 1.5

National League