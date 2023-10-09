The ALDS and NLDS are underway in Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason. The Diamondbacks, Phillies, Astros and Rangers were all Game 1 winners on Saturday, and the Rangers took a commanding 2-0 series lead with another win over the Orioles Sunday. The Twins didn't give the Astros a chance and their series now heads to Minnesota tied 1-1.

NLDS Game 2s are set for Monday. The Braves and Dodgers will both be trying to bounce back at home. The Phillies quieted the Braves' potent offense at Truist Park on Saturday evening, while the Diamondbacks jumped all over Clayton Kershaw in a blowout win at Dodger Stadium.

Eight teams remain in the playoff bracket as the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins and Rangers pulled off Wild Card Series sweeps in the first round. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros played Saturday for the first time this postseason after earning first-round byes. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday.

The ALDS and NLDS are best-of-five series and the round could last through Saturday, Oct. 14. The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Monday's playoff schedule

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

(*-denotes if necessary)

Divisional round schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2 (Rangers lead 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4 (Astros lead 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0 (Phillies lead 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2 (Diamondbacks lead 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5 (Rangers lead 2-0)

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros, 2:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies, 5:07 ET (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 7:07 ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wild Card Series scores

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1