The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday night. The Astros handed the Rangers their first loss of the postseason on Wednesday. In Game 3, Houston topped Texas 8-5, making the series 2-1. Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) gets the start for the Rangers, while Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) will be on the mound as the Astros starting pitcher.

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are listed at -118 on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Rangers odds via the SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Astros picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Rangers and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Astros vs. Rangers:

Astros vs. Rangers money line: Houston -102, Texas -118

Astros vs. Rangers run line: Houston +1.5 (-190)

Astros vs. Rangers over/under: 9.5 runs

TEX: The Rangers are 6-1 in their last seven games at home

HOU: The Astros are 7-0 in their last seven games on the road

Why you should back the Astros

The Astros found a rhythm offensively in Game 3 that resulted in a win. Houston tallied 12 hits and scored eight runs. Second baseman Jose Altuve brings great pop and speed to the plate. Altuve uses his quick hands and hips to turn on pitches. In Game 3, the 33-year-old went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored. Altuve ranks second in MLB history in postseason home runs (25).

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez continues to make a positive impact for the Astros. Alvarez owns the strength and pitch recognition skills to push the ball into any gap. The 26-year-old leads the team in batting average (.407), home runs (6), RBI (10), and hits (11) during the 2023 MLB postseason. He has tallied two-plus hits in back-to-back games. In Game 3, he went 2-for-4 with two base hits and two RBI.

Why you should back the Rangers

Third baseman Josh Jung has played great in both phases of the game. Jung uses his quick feet and instincts to make solid plays defensively. On the offensive side, the 25-year-old has outstanding plate discipline and hits for contact. He is first on the team in batting average (.355), home runs (3), and hits (11) in the 2023 MLB playoffs. In his last outing, Jung was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI.

Right fielder Adolis Garcia is a power slugger with an elite throwing arm from the outfield. Garcia turns on pitches in a flash with the ability to spray the ball anywhere on the diamond. The two-time All-Star is hitting .257 with two home runs and seven RBI in the playoffs. In the Game 3 loss, Garcia was 1-for-4 with one run driven in.

How to make Astros vs. Rangers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.9 combined runs.

