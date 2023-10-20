The Texas Rangers will look to regain the edge in their American League Championship Series with the Houston Astros when they meet in Game 5 on Friday. This 2023 MLB playoffs series is tied 2-2 after Houston's 10-3 win on Thursday. The Astros (90-72), who were the AL West champions, have won two straight after losing the first two games at home. The Rangers (90-72), who tied for first in the AL West but were relegated to the Wild Card due to the tiebreaker, are looking to reach the World Series for the first time since back-to-back trips in 2010 and 2011. Houston is looking to reach its third consecutive World Series after winning it last season.

Astros vs. Rangers money line: Houston -106, Texas -114

Astros vs. Rangers over-under: 9 runs

Astros vs. Rangers run line: Texas +1.5 (-189)

HOU: The Astros have won seven of the past 10 games

TEX: The Rangers are 51-33 at home this season, including the postseason



Why you should back the Rangers

Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will take the mound for Texas. He has been sharp this postseason, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA with two walks and 13 strikeouts. In Sunday's 2-0 win in Game 1, Montgomery pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just five hits and one walk, while striking out six. In the Wild Card round, he picked up a 4-0 win at Tampa Bay, pitching seven innings and allowing six hits, while striking out five. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals and has been solid. In 11 regular season games with Texas, he pitched 67.2 innings while striking out 58 and posting a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA.

Shortstop Corey Seager continues to boost the Texas offense. He was 2-for-4 with a homer on Thursday and has three multi-hit games this postseason. In nine playoff games, Seager is batting .355 with a .556 slugging percentage to go with three doubles and two home runs. He was among the team's top hitters during the regular season, batting .327 with 33 homers, 96 RBI and 88 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Astros

Veteran right handed pitcher Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) will get the ball for Houston. Acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, he has been sharp. In 11 regular season games with Houston, Verlander went 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA. He has a 1-1 record with a 1.42 ERA in the postseason, with a win over Minnesota in the ALDS and a 2-0 loss in Game 1 of the ALCS to the Rangers. He went 6.2 innings in that game, allowing just six hits and two earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez continues to come up big when he is needed the most. In Thursday's win, Alvarez was 2-for-4 with three RBI. It was his fifth multi-hit effort in eight playoff contests and third two-hit game in a row. In eight postseason games, Alvarez is batting .419 with two doubles and six home runs. In 114 regular-season games, he hit .293 with 31 homers and 97 RBI. See which team to pick here.

