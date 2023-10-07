The No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins travel to play the No. 2 seed Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday afternoon. The Twins began the 2023 MLB playoffs by sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 in the Wild Card Series. On the other side, Houston went 90-72 in the regular season and finished the year on a four-game win streak. Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) is on the hill for Houston, while Minnesota will start Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.43 ERA).

The first pitch is set for 4:45 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros are listed at -158 as the money-line favorites (risk $158 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Astros odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. Twins picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 MLB playoffs 91-73 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Astros and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Astros vs. Twins:

Astros vs. Twins money line: Astros -158, Twins +134

Astros vs. Twins run line: Astros -1.5 (+135)

Astros vs. Twins over/under: 7.5 runs

MIN: The Twins have hit the team total Over in 46 of their last 73 games

HOU: The Astros returned -1746 on the money line in home games this season



Astros vs. Twins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Astros



Right fielder Kyle Tucker generates plenty of power and is a consistent run producer. The 26-year-old had a batting average of .284 with 29 home runs and 112 RBI. Tucker finished the year on a six-game hitting streak, and in his last outing, Tucker went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez provides Houston with a strong and athletic playmaker. Alvarez can hit for both power and contact with ease as the two-time All-Star led the team in home runs (31) with a batting average of .293 and 97 RBI. Alvarez has totaled 20 hits, 15 RBI and 13 runs in 19 career games against the Twins. On Oct. 1 against the Diamondbacks, he was 1-for-3 with a base hit, a walk and a run scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Twins

Right fielder Max Kepler is an excellent hitter with sound pitch-recognition skills. Kepler owns good pop in his swing and nice versatility in the outfield. The 30-year-old ranked first on the team in home runs (24) with a batting average of .260 and 66 RBI. In the Game 2 win over the Blue Jays, Kepler went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored.

Shortstop Carlos Correa is one of the best players on the field for the Twins. Correa owns a good combination of throwing power and instincts as a defender. Additionally, the two-time All-Star has the power to push the ball anywhere on the diamond. On Wednesday versus the Blue Jays, Correa went 2-for-3 with two singles and one run driven in. For his postseason career, Correa's 60 RBI lead all active players. See which team to back here.

How to make Twins vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 91-73 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.