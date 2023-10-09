The divisional series action continues on Monday with two games on the NL side. Both of the teams with bye weeks lost in Game 1 and will look to even up the series before having to go on the road and face an elimination game in front of a wild crowd.

For those looking for a little extra rooting interest in the playoffs, we've got you covered with the gambling angle right here. After a hot start, we've played even the past two days, but we're still easily above water at 9-6. It was nearly 8-7, but Yordan Alvarez came through with an eighth-inning homer hit his prop for us. It looked like a meaningless homer in the real game, but when it comes to a little gambling action, it mattered to us.

Time to gain a little more breathing room on Monday. To the picks...

Phillies (+132) at Braves (-156), 6:07 p.m. ET

Starting pitchers: RHP Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) vs. LHP Max Fried (8-1, 2.55)

The Braves desperately need this game in order to avoid going to Philadelphia in an 0-2 hole in the best-of-five round. The good news is Fried has been their ace the past few years and he was hampered by an illness in his poor playoff start last season -- meaning it shouldn't be indicative of what he might do in this one. Wheeler is fresh off dealing against the Marlins in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, but this Braves offense is exponentially better than that one.

The play: Trea Turner over 1.5 H+R+RBI (-140) and Braves over 4.5 runs (+100)

I've already gone 3-0 in Turner plays and I'm riding the hot hand until he tells me otherwise. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball in the last two months and is in a prime lineup spot. Plus, are you ready for this one? In his career against Fried, Turner is 11 for 30 (.367) with two doubles and a home run (.533 slugging). He was 1 for 3 this year and 3 for 6 last year against him.

Also, I don't think this Braves offense is going to be held two straight games at home. During the regular season in Truist Park, the Braves hit .280/.350/.509 while averaging 5.89 runs per game. They were shutout in Game 1. It's time for a little evening out. Wheeler threw the ball very well against them in Truist Park this season, but he doesn't own them. The Braves got him for six runs on seven hits in five innings in Philly on Sept. 12.

Diamondbacks (+132) at Dodgers (-157), 9:07 p.m. ET

Starting pitchers: RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76)

Game 1 was an absolute, unmitigated disaster for the Dodgers, but it was only one game. They can win on Monday and get things back on track. The Diamondbacks, however, have a huge opportunity right here. They have their ace on the mound with a chance to go home with a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-five NLDS.

The play: Dodgers over 4.5 runs (+100)

The Dodgers actually had their way with Gallen this season. They crushed him on Opening Day (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 ER) and tattooed him on Aug. 28 (5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 ER). He was shaky early against a far inferior Brewers offense in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, too. In fact, Gallen on the road this season was nearly two runs worse (2.47 home ERA; 4.42 road ERA).

I'm also thinking along the same lines as the Braves, in that I don't believe this offense is shut down again. They averaged 5.3 runs per game at home in the regular season and only tacked on two runs once the game was over in Game 1. Will Smith tripled home two in Game 1 and has great history against Gallen if anyone is looking for a specific player prop, but you can also never go wrong with Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman when expecting some Dodgers' offense.