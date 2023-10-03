The Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays will battle in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays (89-73), who finished third in the AL East to earn the third Wild Card position in the 2023 MLB playoffs, are making their third playoff appearance in the past four years. They are looking to win a postseason game for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Cleveland in the ALCS in five games. The Twins (87-75), who won the AL Central for the third time in five seasons, are out to snap an 18-game playoff losing streak. After winning Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS series with the New York Yankees, the Twins lost all three remaining games to start the incredible streak.

First pitch is set for 4:38 p.m. ET from Target Field. The Twins lead the all-time series 234-187, including a 4-1 edge in the playoffs after defeating Toronto in the 1991 ALCS. Minnesota is the -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Twins odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Blue Jays vs. Twins money line: Toronto -104, Minnesota -115

Blue Jays vs. Twins over/under: 7.5 runs

Blue Jays vs. Twins run line: Toronto -1.5 (+162)

TOR: The Blue Jays have hit the team total over in 21 of their last 30 road games

MIN: The Twins have hit the game total over in 44 of their last 72 games

Why you should back the Twins



Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66 ERA) to the mound. In 32 starts, he has walked just 48 batters, while striking out 234. Opposing hitters are batting just .238 against him. Lopez has won six of his last eight decisions, including an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 22. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out seven. He is 1-0 against Toronto this season, earning a 9-7 win on May 27. In that game, he pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

First baseman Donovan Solano helps lead the Minnesota offense, finishing the regular season by batting .282 with 26 doubles, one triple, five homers, 38 RBIs and 43 runs scored. He has hits in four of his last six games, including a 4-for-4 performance in an 11-3 win over Oakland on Sept. 26. He doubled, walked and scored three runs in that matchup. He blistered Blue Jays pitching this season. In five games, he hit .400 with two doubles, one home run and one RBI.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16 ERA) will take the ball for Toronto. He has not allowed an earned run since Sept. 14 against Texas. In his last start, he received a no-decision in a 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees. He went seven innings, allowing just three hits and no runs, while walking two and striking out five. He is 1-0 against the Twins this season, earning a 3-1 win at Minnesota on May 26. He allowed just one earned run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings with five walks and eight strikeouts.

Shortstop Bo Bichette enters the series on a bit of a roll, with hits in eight of nine games, including four in a row. He has four multi-hit performances in that stretch, including a 4-for-5 effort, including a double, one RBI and three runs scored in an 11-4 win over Tampa Bay on Friday. For the season, Bichette batted .306 with 30 doubles, three triples, 20 homers, 73 RBI and 69 runs scored. In six games against the Twins in 2023, he hit .333 with one triple, two homers and seven RBI.

