The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers continue their NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday evening. Arizona erased an early deficit to win Game 1 by a 6-3 margin on Tuesday. That leaves the Brewers in an urgent position, needing to win to extend this best-of-three series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Milwaukee hosts this matchup at American Family Field with Freddy Peralta on the mound for the Brewers and Zac Gallen taking the hill for the Diamondbacks.

First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Milwaukee as a -131 favorite (risk $131 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Brewers odds. Before making any Brewers vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Diamondbacks and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers:

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers money line: Brewers -131, DBacks +110

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers over/under: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers run line: Brewers -1.5 (+163)

Arizona: The Diamondbacks were 41-40 in regular season road games

Milwaukee: The Brewers were 49-32 in regular season home games

Why you should back the Diamondbacks



Arizona capitalized on opportunities in Game 1, and the Diamondbacks have strengths up and down the roster. On offense, Arizona finished in the top two of the National League in triples (44) and stolen bases (166) this season, showcasing team speed, and the Diamondbacks stole two bases in Game 1. The Diamondbacks also avoid strikeouts, finishing No. 2 in the NL this season, and Corbin Carroll is a breakout star.

The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner hit 25 home runs and stole 54 bases during the regular season, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to match or exceed those totals. Carroll also posted a .506 slugging percentage with an NL-leading 10 triples in 2023, and the budding standout hit a home run in Game 1. The Diamondbacks also have a top-flight starting pitcher on the hill for Game 2 in Zac Gallen, who produced a 3.47 ERA this season. Gallen was in the top five of the NL in innings pitched (210.0), strikeouts (220) and strikeout-to-walk rate (4.68).

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee's lineup brings a patient approach which helped to lead to great results down the stretch of the regular season. The Brewers finished with a 27-13 record over the final 40 games, the best record in MLB over that span, and Milwaukee generated a 9.7% walk rate over the course of the 2023 season. While Game 2 brings a tough matchup against Gallen, Arizona's starting hurler was a different pitcher on the road this season, posting a 4.42 ERA. Gallen also was not his best self down the stretch, producing a 4.93 ERA in his final seven starts of the regular season, and Milwaukee's bullpen is a potential X-factor.

The Brewers led the National League in bullpen ERA (3.40) this season while giving up only 3.5 walks and generating 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Milwaukee's relief corps generated a 44.9% ground ball rate, and Arizona's offense fell short of league average in key categories, including slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs and walk rate.

