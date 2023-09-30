Two days remain in the 2023 MLB regular season and five postseason spots remain up for grabs, including the AL West title. No teams clinched a postseason berth Friday, though several inched closer to doing so, close enough that the remaining five spots could all be clinched Saturday. Here is the postseason bracket at the moment:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BYE: No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 TBD

WC1: No. 6 TBD at No. 3 Twins

WC2: No. 5 TBD at No. 4 Rays

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BYE: No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

WC1: No. 6 TBD at No. 3 Brewers

WC2: No. 5 TBD at No. 4 Phillies

The Astros, Blue Jays, and Rangers can all clinch postseason berths Saturday. Texas can also lock up the AL West title. The Mariners, the only other AL team alive in the postseason race, won't be able to clinch a spot until Sunday. The best they can do Saturday is move into a tie with Houston for the third wild-card spot.

In the Senior Circuit, the Diamondbacks and Marlins are in the driver's seat. They're well-positioned to get the final two wild-card spots. The Cubs and Reds need a lot of help to get in at this point. Here now is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action and the postseason races.

Saturday's key games

Who can clinch Saturday?

The Rangers can clinch a postseason berth with a win.

The Rangers can clinch the AL West with a win and an Astros loss.

an Astros loss. The Astros can clinch a postseason berth with a win and a Mariners loss.

a Mariners loss. The Blue Jays can clinch a postseason berth with a win or a Mariners loss.

a Mariners loss. The Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason berth with a win or losses by both the Cubs and Reds.

losses by both the Cubs and Reds. The Marlins can clinch a postseason berth with a win or losses by both the Cubs and Reds.

Magic numbers

Rangers' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 1

Blue Jays' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 1

Rangers' magic number to clinch the AL West: 2

Astros' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 2

Diamondbacks' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 2

Marlins' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 2

With the new playoff format, MLB has done away with Game 163 tiebreakers. All ties in the standings will be determined by tiebreaker rules, which begin with the head-to-head record.