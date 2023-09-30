Two days remain in the 2023 MLB regular season and five postseason spots remain up for grabs, including the AL West title. No teams clinched a postseason berth Friday, though several inched closer to doing so, close enough that the remaining five spots could all be clinched Saturday. Here is the postseason bracket at the moment:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BYE: No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 TBD
WC1: No. 6 TBD at No. 3 Twins
WC2: No. 5 TBD at No. 4 Rays
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BYE: No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers
WC1: No. 6 TBD at No. 3 Brewers
WC2: No. 5 TBD at No. 4 Phillies
The Astros, Blue Jays, and Rangers can all clinch postseason berths Saturday. Texas can also lock up the AL West title. The Mariners, the only other AL team alive in the postseason race, won't be able to clinch a spot until Sunday. The best they can do Saturday is move into a tie with Houston for the third wild-card spot.
In the Senior Circuit, the Diamondbacks and Marlins are in the driver's seat. They're well-positioned to get the final two wild-card spots. The Cubs and Reds need a lot of help to get in at this point. Here now is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action and the postseason races.
Saturday's key games
- Rays at Blue Jays (Shawn Armstrong vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR -120) - 3:07 p.m. ET
- Marlins at Pirates (JT Chargois vs. Quinn Priester, MIA -160) - 6:35 p.m. ET
- Cubs at Brewers (Jordan Wicks vs. Eric Lauer, MIL -120) - 7:20 p.m. ET
- Reds at Cardinals (Connor Phillips vs. Drew Rom, CIN -125) - 7:15 p.m. ET
- Rangers at Mariners (Andrew Heaney vs. Luis Castillo, SEA -140) - 7:15 p.m. ET
- Astros at Diamondbacks (Justin Verlander vs. Merrill Kelly, HOU -115) - 8:20 p.m. ET
Who can clinch Saturday?
- The Rangers can clinch a postseason berth with a win.
- The Rangers can clinch the AL West with a win and an Astros loss.
- The Astros can clinch a postseason berth with a win and a Mariners loss.
- The Blue Jays can clinch a postseason berth with a win or a Mariners loss.
- The Diamondbacks can clinch a postseason berth with a win or losses by both the Cubs and Reds.
- The Marlins can clinch a postseason berth with a win or losses by both the Cubs and Reds.
Magic numbers
- Rangers' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 1
- Blue Jays' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 1
- Rangers' magic number to clinch the AL West: 2
- Astros' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 2
- Diamondbacks' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 2
- Marlins' magic number to clinch a postseason berth: 2
With the new playoff format, MLB has done away with Game 163 tiebreakers. All ties in the standings will be determined by tiebreaker rules, which begin with the head-to-head record.