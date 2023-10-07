Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means will be left off the club's roster for their American League Division Series match-up against the Rangers, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters on Saturday. Hyde said Means is dealing with elbow soreness but is likely to be added to the team's ALCS roster should the Orioles advance to the next round.

Means, 30, worked his way back from April 2022 Tommy John surgery this season in time to make four starts down the stretch for the AL East champs and top seed in the AL postseason bracket. Over that span, he clocked an ERA of 2.66 with 10 strikeouts and four walks in 23 2/3 innings. For his career, he has a strong ERA+ of 122 over parts of six major-league seasons, all with the Orioles. It's not certain what kind of role Means would fill for the Orioles should they advance to face either the Astros or Twins in the ALCS, but regardless of specifics he's an important piece for them.

As for Baltimore's ALDS rotation, they'll start ace Kyle Bradish in Game 1 against Texas, and high-upside rookie Grayson Rodriguez will start Sunday's Game 2.