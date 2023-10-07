Teams looking to get off to a fast start to their American League Divisional Series clash in Game 1 when the Texas Rangers battle the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The Rangers (90-72), who placed second in the AL West after losing the tiebreaker to the Houston Astros, are coming off a two-game sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round. The Orioles (101-61), who won the AL East, have reached 100 wins or more for the first time since 1980. It was Baltimore's first division title since 2014, and this is its first postseason appearance since 2016. The Orioles lead the all-time series 410-282, including a 201-143 edge in games played in Baltimore.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Orioles are a –145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Orioles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Rangers vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 MLB playoffs 91-73 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rangers vs. Orioles:

Rangers vs. Orioles money line: Texas +123, Baltimore -145

Rangers vs. Orioles over/under: 8 runs

Rangers vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+145)

TEX: The Rangers have hit the game total over in 24 of their last 39 games

BAL: The Orioles have hit the team total over in 45 of their last 78 games

Rangers vs. Orioles picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is expected to send right-hander Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83 ERA) to the mound. In 30 games, all starts, he has logged 168 2/3 innings, walking 44 and striking out 168. He has won six of his last seven decisions, including a 1-0 decision over the Washington Nationals on Sept. 26. In that game, he went eight innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out four. He faced Texas twice during the regular season, getting two no-decisions, and combining to go 8 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and two walks, while striking out six.

Among the Orioles' offensive leaders is catcher Adley Rutschman. The switch-hitter finished the regular season on a four-game hitting streak and has hits in 12 of the past 13 games he has played in. In 154 games this season, the 25-year-old is hitting .277 with 31 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 84 runs scored. He has fared well against Texas pitching this season, batting .304 with a homer, an RBI and two walks in six games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Shortstop Corey Seager enters the series on fire, going 4-for-8 with three doubles, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. Seager was among the Rangers' top hitters during the regular season, batting .327 with 42 doubles, 33 homers, 96 RBI and 88 runs scored. Dating back to the regular season, Seager has hits in 10 of 12 games. He has a double and a homer against the Orioles in 2023. In 15 career appearances against the Orioles, he is hitting .224 with three doubles, one triple, five homers and 15 RBI.

Second baseman Marcus Semien has appeared in all 164 games for the Rangers, including the two Wild Card matchups against Tampa Bay. He doubled, drove in one run and scored two others in that series. For the year, Semien is batting .276 with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 homers, 100 RBI and 122 runs scored. In six games against Baltimore in 2023, he has five hits in six games, including a double and three RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rangers vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the MLB model's picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Rangers vs. Orioles, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 91-73 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.