Philadelphia sports fans are a different breed of passionate. Now it appears that the Philadelphia Phillies fanbase has gotten into the head of the Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper.

On Friday, Blooper tweeted "one more day" in reference to the Braves' matchup against the Phillies in the National League Division Series. In typical Philadelphia fashion, one fan reposted the tweet, and responded with "until your death."

To say Blooper was set off by Phillies fans being in his mentions would be an understatement. Following that exchange, Blooper took a shot at the Phillies' iconic mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

"I get that the Phanatic is an OG but his last highlight was recorded with a flash bulb, it's shocking you guys hate Dallas so much because you relive Phanatic's glory days the same way they relive their super bowls," the Blooper account posted on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a comment regarding the legendary Phillies mascot.

Blooper then did some self-reflection on what exactly he got himself into.

"I was told Philly fans were tough but apparently if you just point out the fact that their mascot is famous because he's old, they'll cry and threaten you. unserious behavior," Blooper wrote.

This NLDS matchup certainly has a little bit of extra juice since the Phillies and Braves are division rivals. It also doesn't hurt that the Phillies bounced the Braves in the 2022 postseason en route to a World Series appearance.