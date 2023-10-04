The Philadelphia Phillies are making a run at their second consecutive National League pennant this postseason. While fans watch the Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card Series, they can enjoy a sandwich that is named after Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

The "SchwarBurger" is a 1/2 pound burger that is topped with smoked BBQ brisket, cooper sharp American cheese, bacon, three onion rings and a cherry pepper relish. That massive concoction is served on a brioche bun for a price of $23.12.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, a portion of the "SchwarBurger" sales will go toward Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes Fund, which benefits first responders and their families.

The team has also introduced a "Daycare Donut," which features a red strawberry jam glaze and peanut butter drizzle. It's named in honor of Phillies players Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott, who have earned the nickname of "The Daycare" as some of the team's younger players.

Phillies fans definitely are going to need to bring their appetite to Citizens Bank Park if they want to attack the massive "SchwarBurger." The Phillies currently lead the Marlins 1-0 in their best-of-three series, which began with a 4-1 Philadelphia victory on Tuesday.