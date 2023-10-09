Truist Park hosts a pivotal National League Division Series matchup on Monday evening. The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the best-of-five matchup. Philadelphia won the opener by a 3-0 margin on the road, taking control of the series. Atlanta will look to counter with Max Fried on the mound, while Philadelphia will deploy Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

First pitch is at 6:07 p.m. ET in Atlanta. For this game, the SportsLine consensus lists Atlanta as a -156 favorite (risk $156 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8 in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds.

Phillies vs. Braves money line: Braves -156, Phillies +132

Phillies vs. Braves over/under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+135)

PHI: The Phillies were 41-40 in regular season road games

ATL: The Braves were 52-29 in regular season home games

Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia was dominant on the mound in Game 1, becoming the first team to blank Atlanta at Truist Park in 2023. The Phillies received strong contributions from starter Ranger Suarez, but it was the team's bullpen that was notably tremendous. Philadelphia's relief corps combined to throw 5.1 scoreless innings in the opener, and the Phillies have a 0.93 bullpen ERA in the postseason. That comes after a regular season in which opponents hit only .232 against Philadelphia's bullpen, and the Phillies ranked in the top three of the NL in bullpen ERA (3.58) and walks allowed (217) by a bullpen.

From there, Philadelphia's No. 1 starter takes the ball in Game 2, with Wheeler entering this start with a career 2.55 playoff ERA. That includes a start in the Wild Card round in which he allowed just one run in 6.2 innings, and Wheeler finished in the top eight of the NL in innings pitched (192.0) and ERA (3.61) this season. He had a 3.01 ERA in the final 13 starts of the regular season, and Wheeler posted a 3.16 ERA on the road in 2023. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta unexpectedly flopped in Game 1, but the Braves sat atop the MLB pecking order during the regular season. The Braves won 104 games and produced the league's best offensive numbers. Atlanta set a modern-day MLB record with a team slugging percentage of .501, and five players blasted at least 33 home runs. Depth was also a tremendous asset for the Braves, with nine players contributing at least 17 home runs, and Atlanta led the NL in runs scored, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, and total bases.

Atlanta also projects in a strong fashion when it comes to run prevention in this matchup. The Braves will send former All-Star left-hander Fried to the hill, and he has a 2.66 ERA combined over the last four seasons. That includes a 2.55 ERA in 2023, and Fried produced more than four times as many strikeouts as walks allowed this season. See which team to back here.

