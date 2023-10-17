The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding lead in their 2023 National League Championship Series when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 on Tuesday. Philadelphia opened the series with a 5-3 win in Monday's Game 1. The Phillies (90-72), who finished second in the NL East, are looking to make their second consecutive trip to the World Series after losing in six games to the Houston Astros in 2022. The Diamondbacks (84-78), who finished second in the NL West, are looking to reach their first World Series since winning it all in 2001 in seven games over the New York Yankees.

First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is the -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Phillies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before locking in any Phillies vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the NLCS and ALCS of the 2023 MLB playoffs 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Diamondbacks and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks money line: Arizona +141, Philadelphia -165

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+130)

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 45-41 on the road in 2023, including postseason

PHI: The Phillies are 7-3 over their last 10 games

Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia will send right-hander Aaron Nola (2-0, 1.42 ERA postseason) to the mound. Nola has been dominant in the playoffs. In the Wild Card Series clincher, he went seven innings in a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins, allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. He followed that up with a 10-2 win over Atlanta on Wednesday, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. He won his only start against Arizona during the regular season 5-4, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

First baseman Bryce Harper has been red hot in the postseason. In the NLDS win over the Braves, Harper hit .462 with three homers and five RBI. He also homered in Game 1 against the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. During the regular season, he was among the team's leading hitters with a .293 average with 29 doubles, one triple, 21 homers, 72 RBI and 84 runs scored. In seven regular-season games against Arizona in 2023, Harper batted .296 with two doubles and four RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason) will get the start for Arizona. Kelly was dominant in an 11-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 7 in their NLDS matchup. Kelly went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out five. He had a solid regular season, going 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA, walking 69, while striking out 187 with a WHIP of 1.19. In three career starts against Philadelphia, Kelly is 1-1 with a 2.75 ERA. He has walked five and struck out 16.

Right fielder Corbin Carroll has been on a roll during the postseason. He batted .571 with a homer and two RBI in the Wild Card Series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, and followed that up by hitting .300 in the sweep of the Dodgers in the NLDS. He also homered and drove in a pair of runs in that series. He was among Arizona's leading hitters during the regular season. In 155 games, he batted .285 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 homers, 76 RBI and 116 runs scored. He was 1-for-4 in Game 1 of the NLCS.

