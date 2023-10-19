The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to claw their way back into their National League Championship Series with the Philadelphia Phillies when they meet in Game 3 on Thursday. Philadelphia grabbed a commanding 2-0 series lead on Tuesday with a 10-0 win. Arizona (84-78), which appeared to be on a magical run after sweeping both Milwaukee in the Wild Card round and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, has been outscored 15-3 through the first two games. The Phillies (90-72), who are looking to reach the World Series for the second straight season, swept Miami to begin the 2023 MLB playoffs and knocked off the top-seeded Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.

First pitch is set for 5:07 p.m. ET from Chase Field in Phoenix. The all-time series is tied 85-85, while Arizona has a 46-37 edge in games played at home. Philadelphia is a -126 favorite on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Phillies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9. Before locking in any Phillies vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks money line: Philadelphia -126, Arizona +106

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 9 runs

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+125)

PHI: The Phillies have hit the money line in 72 of their last 113 games

AZ: The Diamondbacks have hit the game total under in 50 of their last 89 games



Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia is expected to send left-hander Ranger Suarez (1-0, 1.04 ERA postseason) to the mound. He has been on a roll since the end of the regular season, winning his last three decisions, including one in the playoffs. In his Oct. 12 NLDS matchup against Atlanta, he pitched five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits in a 3-1 victory. In the 3-0 win on Oct. 7 at Atlanta, he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk, while striking out four. In two starts against Arizona this season, he has a 3.75 ERA, walking three and striking out 12.

Offensively, first baseman Bryce Harper has been on a tear. He is 3-for-7 (.429) with a homer and two RBI in the series, and has a six-game hitting streak, including three with multiple hits. In the NLDS Game 3 win over the Braves, Harper homered twice and drove in four runs. For the season, he played in 126 games with 29 doubles, 21 homers, 72 RBI and 84 runs scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 3.86 ERA postseason) is expected to get the start for Arizona. He closed the regular season on a high note, winning two of his last three decisions, including a 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 27. In that game, he scattered five hits, while striking out eight in 5.2 innings. In a 4-2 NLDS win over the Dodgers on Oct. 11, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing just two hits and two strikeouts. He has yet to face the Phillies.

Right fielder Corbin Carroll has been a bright spot on offense for the Diamondbacks, hitting .333 in seven postseason games. He has hits in five of those games, including multiple hits in three. Carroll has blasted a pair of home runs, including one in a 2-for-5 performance in a win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS. In 155 regular season games in 2023, Carroll batted .285 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 homers, 76 RBI and 116 runs scored. See which team to back here.

