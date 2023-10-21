The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks match up in a pivotal Game 5 of the 2023 NLCS on Saturday night. The series is now tied 2-2 as the Diamondbacks have won both games at Chase Field thus far. In Game 4, Arizona topped Philadelphia 6-5. Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) is on the mound for the Phillies. Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) gets the start for Arizona.

The first pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. The Phillies are listed at -133 on the money line (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Diamondbacks odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before locking in any Diamondbacks vs. Phillies picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the NLCS and ALCS of the 2023 MLB playoffs 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Diamondbacks and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks money line: Philadelphia -133, Arizona +112

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks run line: Arizona +1.5 (-152)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 7.5 runs

PHI: Returned -504 on the money line in road games this season

ARI: Returned +848 on the money line in home games this season

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Phillies



Right fielder Nick Castellanos has been one of the most consistent players for the Phillies in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The two-time All-Star has smashed a team-high five home runs with seven RBI in the postseason. On Oct. 12 versus the Atlanta Braves, he went 3 of 3 with two RBI.

Shortstop Trea Turner is a superb two-way playmaker on this squad. The two-time All-Star leads the team in both batting average (.459) and hits (17) with three home runs. He also heads into this contest on a 13-game hitting streak going back to the regular season. In Game 2 versus the Diamondbacks, Turner went 1 of 2 with a solo homer. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Second baseman Ketel Marte provides the Diamondbacks with a reliable hitter. Marte is difficult to strike out due to his awareness and pitch recognition skills. He leads the team in batting average (.385) and hits (15) with five RBI in the playoffs. In the Game 3 victory over the Phillies, Marte went 3 of 5 with two doubles and one RBI.

Left fielder Corbin Carroll is another patient and secure hitter. Carroll uses his feel for the strike zone to make consistent contact. The 23-year-old has a batting average of .250 with two home runs and four RBI. Catcher Gabriel Moreno owns great quickness and athleticism behind the plate as a defender. Moreno adds power and run-producing ability on the offensive end. He's first on the team in RBI (8) with three home runs in the 2023 postseason. See which team to back here.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs. It also says one side on the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 93-74 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.