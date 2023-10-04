The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies meet for Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday. Philadelphia won the opener of the best-of-three series by a 4-1 margin on Tuesday. Citizens Bank Park hosts Game 2 in Philadelphia, with Aaron Nola projected to start for the Phillies. Braxton Garrett will take the ball for the Marlins on the road as they look to stay alive in the 2023 MLB playoffs.

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as a -159 favorite (risk $159 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8 in the latest SportsLine consensus Marlins vs. Phillies odds.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Phillies vs. Marlins:

Phillies vs. Marlins money line: Phillies -159, Marlins +136

Phillies vs. Marlins over/under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Marlins run line: Phillies -1.5 (+135)

MIA: The Marlins were 33-14 in regular season one-run games

PHI: The Phillies were 49-32 in regular season home games

Why you should back the Marlins



Miami can be confident with Garrett on the mound in Game 2. Garrett posted a 3.66 ERA in 159.2 innings this season, and he finished the season strong with a 2.56 ERA across his final 11 starts. Garrett has excellent command, issuing only 1.63 walks per nine innings, and he was effective on the road with a 2.85 ERA away from Miami. He will face a Philadelphia offense that is below-average in walks (539) this season, and the Phillies had the fourth-most strikeouts (1481) in the National League.

On offense, Miami features 2023 NL batting champion Luis Arraez, who had the highest single-season batting average (.354) for a player since 2010. He also won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota, and Miami had success against Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola this season. Nola had a 6.75 ERA in three starts against the Marlins, giving up 24 hits and only 16 innings of work. He also has a career 4.91 ERA in the postseason, well above his regular season baseline.

Why you should back the Phillies

The Phillies can feel comfortable in run prevention behind the work of Nola and a strong bullpen. Nola, a former All-Star right-hander, generated 9.4 strikeouts with only 2.1 walks per nine innings this season. He allowed only three earned runs across 12.2 innings in his final two regular season starts, and Nola posted a 3.29 ERA in home starts in 2023. He also maintains a career 3.58 ERA against Miami, and Nola is backed by a bullpen that ranked in the top three of the National League in ERA (3.56) and strikeout rate (9.77 per 9) this season.

In addition, Miami's offense is vulnerable after scoring the fewest runs (668) in the National League this season. The Marlins finished in the bottom five of the league in doubles, stolen bases, and walks, and Miami was also No. 10 in home runs and No. 10 in OPS among NL clubs. On the other side, Philadelphia brings an established offensive pedigree with power up and down the lineup and top-three marks in the NL in slugging percentage, OP and total bases this season.

How to make Marlins vs. Phillies picks

