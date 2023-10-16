The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet in Game 2 of the 2023 American League Championship Series on Monday at Houston. Texas earned a 2-0 win in the 2023 ALCS opener on Sunday. The Rangers (90-72), finished tied for the AL West title with Houston, but lost the tiebreaker and earned a postseason berth as a wild card. The Astros (90-72), winners of the AL West for the third consecutive year, are making their seventh straight ALCS appearance.

First pitch is set for 4:37 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers lead the all-time series 135-132, while Houston has a 69-65 edge in games at home. The Astros are a -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Astros odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Rangers vs. Astros money line: Texas +103, Houston -122

Rangers vs. Astros over/under: 8.5 runs

Rangers vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+166)

TEX: The Rangers are 45-41 on the road in 2023, including postseason

HOU: The Astros are 7-3 over their last 10 games

Why you should back the Astros



Left-hander Framber Valdez (0-1, 10.38 ERA in the postseason) gets the ball for Houston. Valdez was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA during the regular season, including a 1-2 mark against Texas with a 4.32 ERA. In his last start vs. the Rangers, he earned the win in a 14-1 triumph, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. In 16 career games against Texas, including 13 starts, he is 7-5 with a 2.90 ERA with 36 walks and 89 strikeouts.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker is among Houston's top hitters. During the regular season, he batted .284 with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 112 RBI and 97 runs scored. He struggled in the ALDS against Minnesota, going 2-for-14 (.143), but batted .400 against the Rangers during the regular season. In 13 games vs. Texas, he had a double, three homers and seven RBI with 15 walks and two stolen bases. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Texas will send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (2-0, 1.32 ERA postseason) to the mound. He had a solid regular season, going 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA with 47 walks and 132 strikeouts. Eovaldi was 1-1 in two starts against the Astros this season, including a 5-2 win on July 1. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts. He is 3-4 in nine starts against Houston in his career with a 4.98 ERA with 15 walks and 42 strikeouts.

Shortstop Corey Seager is among the Rangers' top hitters. In 119 regular-season games, Seager batted .327 with 42 doubles, 33 homers, 96 RBI and 88 runs scored. He entered the series hitting .333 this postseason, including a pair of two-hit games against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series. He had one homer and three RBIs in five postseason games entering the series. See which team to back here.

