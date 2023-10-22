The defending champion Houston Astros are on the brink of a return trip to the World Series, and they'll look to close out the Texas Rangers in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday. The Rangers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series, but Houston has stormed back and is up 3-2. The Astros authored a classic comeback Friday night, with Jose Altuve hitting a three-run home run in the top of the ninth for a 5-4 victory. A bench-clearing incident an inning earlier caused a long delay, but Altuve came through, and now the Astros have two chances at home to close it out.

First pitch for Rangers vs. Astros is set for 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Houston is a -124 favorite (risk $124 to win $100) on the money line in the Rangers vs. Astros odds. Texas is listed as a +104 underdog, while the over/under is 8.5 runs.



Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Astros vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Astros money line: Texas +104, Houston -124

Rangers vs. Astros over/under: 8.5 runs

Rangers vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+161)

TEX: Has scored 51 runs in 10 playoff games (5.1 per game).

HOU: Has 48 runs in nine postseason games (5.3 per game).

Why you should back the Astros



Houston won three straight games on the road, and now the Astros will have the Minute Maid faithful to spur them on. The eighth-inning incident that led to the ejection of reliever Bryan Abreu and manager Dusty Baker seemed to spark them Friday, and that anger could carry over. Altuve came through in the clutch again, hitting his 26th postseason home run, second all-time in the playoffs to Manny Ramirez. Friday night's home run was his second in the past three games.

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu have led the way all season and through the playoffs. Alvarez is hitting .417 this postseason, with six home runs and 13 RBI, while Abreu has four homers and has driven in 12. Kyle Tucker has yet to get going in the playoffs but hit 29 home runs in the regular season. Projected starting pitcher Framber Valdez has struggled in the playoffs but had a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season. The Astros have won nine of the past 12 meetings with Texas. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Texas also could have some extra motivation following the Friday night incident. It was triggered when Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning after hitting a three-run homer in the sixth. It was Garcia's fourth of the postseason after he hit 39 in the regular season. He led a Texas offense that scored 881 runs, third-most in MLB. Shortstop Corey Seager is due to heat up, as he was second in MLB in OPS (1.013) and had 33 homers and 96 RBI during the season.

Marcus Semien, who hit 29 homers, is hitting .159 in the playoffs and also could break out any time. Expected Astros starter Framber Valdez has struggled in the playoffs and went 12-11 in the regular season. He has allowed nine runs and 10 hits in just seven innings over two starts and was knocked out in the third in Game 2, a 5-4 Rangers victory. Nathan Eovaldi will start for Texas and he struck out nine in six innings in that game. In addition, the Astros had a losing record at home this season (39-42). See which team to back here.

