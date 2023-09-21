Major League Baseball's 2023 playoffs are fast approaching. We are less than two weeks away from playoff baseball, and the 2023 postseason field is starting to come into focus. The regular season wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 1, and postseason action kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the Wild Card Series. So far, four teams -- the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays -- have secured postseason berths. Eight spots remain up for grabs.

It's the second year of MLB's 12-team playoff format, so here's a quick refresh on how the playoff bracket works in each league:

The No. 1 seed is the team with the best record.

The No. 2 seed is the team with the second-best record among division winners.

The No. 3 seed is the remaining division winner.

The Nos. 4-6 seeds are the three best records among teams that didn't win their respective divisions, slotted in order of best to worst.

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the divisional round.

The wild-card round features the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed for a three-game series while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed for a three-game series.

Times have not yet been announced by the league. Wild Card Series Games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

And now, the schedule.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: NL No. 3 vs. NL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: NL No. 4 vs. NL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: AL No. 3 vs. AL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: AL No. 4 vs. AL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: NL No. 3 vs. NL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: NL No. 4 vs. NL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: AL No. 3 vs. AL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: AL No. 4 vs. AL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: NL No. 3 vs. NL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: NL No. 4 vs. NL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: AL No. 3 vs. AL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: AL No. 4 vs. AL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)