Both the ALCS and NLCS are underway in the 2023 MLB postseason after a busy Monday of playoff baseball. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the NLCS after taking Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies and D-backs will do battle again Tuesday night.

Texas, undefeated in the postseason at 7-0, now leads the best-of-seven ALCS 2-0 against the defending World Series champs. The Rangers, who jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez on Monday, take the series lead back to Globe Life Field. The ALCS is off Tuesday, but continues from Arlington on Wednesday.

Houston is the only division winner left standing in these playoffs. The 104-win Braves, 101-win Orioles and 100-win Dodgers were all sent home in the LDS round, combining to go 1-9 in the playoffs. The AL Central champion Twins were also ousted in the ALDS, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were bounced in the Wild Card Series.

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27.

Monday's playoff schedule

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4 (Texas leads 2-0)

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

League Championship Series schedule



Monday, Oct. 16

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

League Championship Series scores

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Divisional round scores

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1