Wednesday marks another busy day in the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason. The Phillies dominated the Braves in a pivotal NLDS Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park and took a 2-1 series lead thanks to a barrage of home runs. Twins vs. Astros and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers both follow and Houston and Arizona have the chance to move on to the LCS round with Wednesday victories. Minnesota and L.A., meanwhile, are fighting to keep their seasons alive. The next team that advances in the playoff bracket will be joining the Rangers in baseball's final four.

Texas finished off a sweep of the Orioles on Tuesday night and advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2011. The Rangers will be off until Sunday, and will face either the Astros or Twins. Houston took a 2-1 lead in that ALDS matchup with a Game 3 win on Tuesday. The Astros can advance to the ALCS for the seventh year in a row with another victory over Minnesota.

On the NL side of the playoff bracket, the Phillies now have a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Braves. Atlanta picked up a dramatic, come-from-behind win in Game 2 on Monday to avoid going in an 0-2 hole, but showed little battle Wednesday night in a 10-2 loss. The Dodgers, the NL's No. 2 seed, already have their backs against the wall against the Diamondbacks. L.A. needs three wins in a row to avoid an NLDS exit for the second straight postseason.

Seven teams remain in the playoff bracket as the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The ALDS and NLDS are best-of-five series and the round could last through Saturday, Oct. 14. The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Wednesday's playoff schedule

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Divisional round schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2 -- Philly leads 2-1

ALDS Game 4: Twins vs. Astros, 7:07 ET (FS1) -- Houston leads 2-1

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1) -- Arizona leads 2-0

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1