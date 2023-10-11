The Rangers are moving on in the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs. Texas finished off a sweep of the Orioles on Tuesday night and is in the ALCS for the first time since 2011. The Rangers will be off until Sunday, but the other three LDS series continue Wednesday with a crowded schedule.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Astros went on the road and got the job done, taking down the Twins for a 2-1 series lead. Houston jumped on Sonny Gray with a four-run first inning and never looked back. The Twins will try to keep their season alive on Wednesday.

On the NL side of the playoff bracket, the Braves and Diamondbacks picked up wins on Monday night. The Braves evened their series against the Phillies in dramatic fashion, getting clutch homers from Travis d'Arnaud and Austin Riley and a wild game-ending double play that featured a leaping grab by Michael Harris II. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, have a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers and can eliminate L.A. on Wednesday.

Eight teams remain in the playoff bracket as the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins and Rangers pulled off Wild Card Series sweeps in the first round. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The ALDS and NLDS are best-of-five series and the round could last through Saturday, Oct. 14. The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tuesday's playoff schedule

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1 -- Houston leads 2-1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 -- Texas wins 3-0

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

(*-denotes if necessary)

Divisional round schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1 -- Houston leads 2-1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 -- Texas wins 3-0

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies, 5:07 ET (TBS) -- Series tied 1-1

ALDS Game 4: Twins vs. Astros, 7:07 ET (FS1) -- Houston leads 2-1

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 ET (FS1) -- Arizona leads 2-0

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 9:07 (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Twins vs. Astros, 8:03 ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:20 ET (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. Rangers (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1