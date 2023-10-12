It's NLDS Game 4 from Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have the chance to become the fourth and final team to advance to the LCS round with a win, while the Braves -- MLB's best team during the regular season -- need to win to keep their season alive. It will be a later first pitch in South Philly as game time was pushed back two hours with Phillies-Braves serving as the only game of the day.

Just five teams remain in the 2023 MLB playoff bracket as the Diamondbacks and Astros both advanced to the LCS round on Wednesday. Arizona and Houston knocked out the Dodgers and Twins, respectively, after the Rangers took out the Orioles on Tuesday. The all-Texas ALCS gets started Sunday night as the Astros host the Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

The Diamondbacks await the winner of the Braves-Phillies series after knocking out the NL West champion Dodgers with a stunning three-game sweep. Arizona is in the NLCS for the first time since 2007, while the Dodgers were ousted in the NLDS for the second year in a row.

The 12-team playoff field is down to five. The Dodgers, Twins and Orioles were sent home this round, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The NLDS could last through Saturday if Braves-Phillies goes five games, while the ALCS gets started Sunday. The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Thursday's playoff schedule

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 8:07 ET (TBS)

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

(*-denotes if necessary)

Divisional round schedule

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

League Championship Series schedule

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Astros vs. Rangers, 4:37 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. TBD, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. TBD, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. TBD, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1