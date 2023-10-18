Wednesday brings us ALCS Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. The Rangers are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven affair and return to Globe Life Field for just their second home game of the 2023 playoffs. Max Scherzer will take the mound in Wednesday night's Game 3 for his first appearance in more than a month after suffering a shoulder injury.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies have built a 2-0 NLCS advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies ran away with Game 2 in a 10-0 blowout win on Tuesday night as Kyle Schwarber homered twice. The NL teams are off Wednesday before the series shifts to Chase Field in Phoenix for Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.

Houston is the only division winner left standing in these playoffs. The 104-win Braves, 101-win Orioles and 100-win Dodgers were all sent home in the LDS round, combining to go 1-9 in the playoffs. The AL Central champion Twins were also ousted in the ALDS, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were bounced in the Wild Card Series.

The LCS round will last at least through Friday, and could run through next Tuesday (Oct. 24). The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4

Wednesday's playoff schedule

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1) -- Texas leads 2-0

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

League Championship Series schedule



Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

League Championship Series scores

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Divisional round scores

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1