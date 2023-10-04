Major League Baseball's 2023 playoffs kicked off Tuesday with the Rangers, Twins, Diamondbacks and Brewers notching wins in the Wild Card Series. Those four teams all have the chance to advance in the postseason bracket on Wednesday in Game 2. The Rays, Blue Jays, Brewers and Marlins will all be attempting to keep their seasons and championship hopes alive Wednesday and force decisive Game 3s. Wednesday's schedule is the same as Tuesday's, with Rays-Rangers getting things started in the afternoon, and Phillies-Marlins wrapping up the night.

The regular season wrapped up Sunday with the Astros clinching the AL West title and the No. 2 seed in the American League. The defending World Series champs get a first-round bye in these playoffs, while the Rangers will have to go on the road in the Wild Card Series. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros all earned byes to the LDS round, which doesn't start until Saturday (Oct. 7).

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Wednesday's playoff schedule

Rays vs. Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC (Rangers lead 1-0)

Twins vs. Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN (Twins lead 1-0)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN (Phillies lead 1-0)

Here's a look at the playoff bracket:

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. Wild Card Series games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Wild Card Series schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)