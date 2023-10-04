Wednesday features four more Wild Card Series games on Major League Baseball's 2023 playoff schedule. The Rangers, Twins, Diamondbacks and Phillies all have the opportunity to advance in the postseason bracket, while the Rays, Blue Jays, Brewers and Marlins are trying to keep their seasons alive and force decisive Game 3s on Thursday. Rays vs. Rangers got the slate started, and you can follow along here for key updates from Wednesday's action.

Wednesday's schedule is the same as Tuesday's, with Phillies-Marlins wrapping up the night.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros await the winners of the Wild Card Series and the League Division Series round kicks off Saturday. Game times and broadcast information have not yet been announced by the league for the ALDS and NLDS.

The regular season came to an end Sunday with the Astros clinching the AL West title and the No. 2 seed in the American League. The defending World Series champs get a first-round bye in these playoffs, and will play the winner of the Twins-Blue Jays matchup.

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Wednesday's playoff schedule

Rays vs. Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC (Rangers lead 1-0)

Twins vs. Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN (Twins lead 1-0)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN (Phillies lead 1-0)

Here's a look at the playoff bracket:

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. Wild Card Series games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Wild Card Series schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rays vs. Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Twins vs. Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Phillies vs. Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)